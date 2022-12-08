Steps: On The Road Again

Not Available

It's what all you true-Steppers have been waiting for. Get those Sky remotes at the ready, as we can reveal that Steps will be back with their brand new 6-part series, On The Road Again, on Monday 23rd April at 9pm. So, that's the end of the Monday blues then. It's time for the band to leave the past behind them, as they prepare for their sell out tour and life back on the road as a fabulous five-some. And our cameras have been there to catch every single heartbeat. Has all the love gone? Well, from what we're hearing of the tour so far it looks like this is going to be one amazing show.