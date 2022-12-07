Not Available

Storylords is a low-budget live-action instructional television series that was produced at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board in 1984. The storyline consists of a young boy named Norbert who has been apprenticed by Lexor – an old Storylord from the land of Mojuste – to defend Mojuste's citizens against the wicked Storylord, Thorzuul. Thorzuul seeks to turn all of those who can't understand what they read into stone statues for his collection.