Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Joey Ansah

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lonely Rock Productions

A multi-layered series that looks back to the formative years of Ryu and Ken as they live a traditional warrior's life in secluded Japan. The boys are, unknowingly, the last practitioners of the ancient fighting style known as "Ansatsuken" (Assassin's Fist). The series follows them as they learn about the mysterious past of their master, Goken, and the tragic, dark legacy of the Ansatsuken style. Can their destiny be changed, or will history repeat itself?

Cast

Togo IgawaGôtetsu
Christian HowardKen Masters
Mike MohRyu
ShogenYoung Gôken
Gaku SpaceGôki
Akira KoieyamaGôken

