Student Council Staff Members

The stage is set at Ousai Private Academy which, due to declining birth rates, has transitioned from an all-girls high school to a co-ed. The current ratio of male to female students is 28:524. Within this paradise, Tsuda Takatoshi is inaugurated as vice-president of the student council. The student council has a strict image. However, there are some members who defy imagination...
|Shintarou Asanuma
|Tsuda Takatoshi (voice)
|Yōko Hikasa
|Shino Amakusa (voice)
|Satomi Arai
|Ranko Hata (voice)
|Sayuri Yahagi
|Suzu Hagimura (voice)
|Minoru Shiraishi
|Kenji Yanagimoto (voice)
|Chiaki Omigawa
|Mutsumi Mitsuba (voice)
