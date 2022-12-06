Not Available

Student Council Staff Members

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

GoHands

The stage is set at Ousai Private Academy which, due to declining birth rates, has transitioned from an all-girls high school to a co-ed. The current ratio of male to female students is 28:524. Within this paradise, Tsuda Takatoshi is inaugurated as vice-president of the student council. The student council has a strict image. However, there are some members who defy imagination...

Cast

Shintarou AsanumaTsuda Takatoshi (voice)
Yōko HikasaShino Amakusa (voice)
Satomi AraiRanko Hata (voice)
Sayuri YahagiSuzu Hagimura (voice)
Minoru ShiraishiKenji Yanagimoto (voice)
Chiaki OmigawaMutsumi Mitsuba (voice)

