Sudamerican Rockers

Fictional series partially based on the real history of the Chilean band "Los Prisioneros". The plot revolves around the origins of the band and their members Jorge Gonzalez, Miguel Tapia and Claudio Narea, who start playing music together in their school years. Their struggle to become professionals and their very modest beginnings are explored as well.
|Michael Silva
|Jorge Gonzalez
|Diego Boggioni
|Claudio Narea
|Eduardo Fernández
|Miguel Tapia
|Diego Noguera
|Feña
|Juana Viale
|Celeste
|Katherine Muñoz
|Natalia Vergara
