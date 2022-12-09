Not Available

Sudamerican Rockers

  • Documentary
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Jordi Bachs

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Music Latin

Fictional series partially based on the real history of the Chilean band "Los Prisioneros". The plot revolves around the origins of the band and their members Jorge Gonzalez, Miguel Tapia and Claudio Narea, who start playing music together in their school years. Their struggle to become professionals and their very modest beginnings are explored as well.

Cast

Michael SilvaJorge Gonzalez
Diego BoggioniClaudio Narea
Eduardo FernándezMiguel Tapia
Diego NogueraFeña
Juana VialeCeleste
Katherine MuñozNatalia Vergara

