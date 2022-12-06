Not Available

Suits

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dutch Oven

Suits follows college drop-out Mike Ross, who accidentally lands a job with one of New York's best legal closers, Harvey Specter. They soon become a winning team with Mike's raw talent and photographic memory, and Mike soon reminds Harvey of why he went into the field of law in the first place.

Cast

Gabriel MachtHarvey Specter
Rick HoffmanLouis Litt
Sarah RaffertyDonna Paulsen
Dulé HillAlex Williams
Katherine HeiglSamantha Wheeler
Amanda SchullKatrina Bennett

Images

