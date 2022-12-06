Suits follows college drop-out Mike Ross, who accidentally lands a job with one of New York's best legal closers, Harvey Specter. They soon become a winning team with Mike's raw talent and photographic memory, and Mike soon reminds Harvey of why he went into the field of law in the first place.
|Gabriel Macht
|Harvey Specter
|Rick Hoffman
|Louis Litt
|Sarah Rafferty
|Donna Paulsen
|Dulé Hill
|Alex Williams
|Katherine Heigl
|Samantha Wheeler
|Amanda Schull
|Katrina Bennett
View Full Cast >
79 More Images