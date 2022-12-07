Not Available

Takumi Kaizu is a boy that doesn't have any particular interest in girls. During a school trip, his friend Osamu asks him whether or not he has a girl that he likes. From that point on, Takumi slowly becomes interested in the opposite sex, through the girls that he is accquainted with in his daily life. As the last summer of his high school life begins, Takumi begins to search for the one girl that he can call his girlfriend, while watching Osamu's desperate and relentless search for a girlfriend as well.