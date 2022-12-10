Sunny for Tomorrow

Not Available

Set in a town called Sasara, strange events occur one after the other. The episodes in this drama are interweaved tales from popular skilled author Kano Tomoko's books, "Sasara Saya" and "Teru Teru Ashita." In this new re-telling, we get a one-of-a-kind view of this fantasy world. The main character, Teruyo, writes of various parent-child relationships and also of couples' love. With a mix of mystery and horror genres, "Teru Teru Ashita" provides a little thrill as well as being a fantasy drama which allows you to understand love and kindness. So on Friday nights, won't you come and experience the warmth of a little town called Sasara?