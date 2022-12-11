Not Available

From tea-cup Chihuahuas to miniature pigs the demand for mini-pets is growing but is it a lucrative business or a cruel genetic mutation? This documentary goes behind the scenes of what is fast becoming a multi-million pound industry. Candid interviews with breeders and owners reveal the extent of the demand which now extends to supplying tiny cows, pigs, rabbits, horses and even goats. Probing and insightful, Super Tiny Animals is a compelling look in to a world of incessant human intervention.