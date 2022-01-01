Not Available

The Super Trio Series is a Hong Kong variety show produced by TVB. The series debuted in 1995, and remained in production for ten years due to its popularity. The show was hosted by Eric Tsang and his two assistants - Jerry Lamb and Chin Kar-lok. The show initially ended its run with the airing of the final episode on July 16, 2005. However, on March 9, 2008, the first episode of the show's spin-off series Super Trio Wonder Trip was aired; its main purpose was to introduce a series of new games that are to be imported from various game shows all over the world and would appear in season 8, Super Trio Supreme.