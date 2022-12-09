Superbook (2009)

Superbook teaches children timeless moral truths and life lessons through the captivating, Bible-based adventures of two time-traveling children and their robot friend. The familiar and the futuristic interact with ancient people, places and events to create a sense of wonder, anticipation, empowerment, and personal breakthrough as the children witness God's interaction with man. Superbook is always an exciting journey, full of discovery - with a transformational outcome.
|Shannon Chan-Kent
|Joy Pepper
|Colin Murdock
|Superbook
|Samuel Vincent
|Chris Quantum
|Cathy Weseluck
|Gizmo
