Twenty-four-year-old Kara Zor-El, who was taken in by the Danvers family when she was 13 after being sent away from Krypton, must learn to embrace her powers after previously hiding them. The Danvers teach her to be careful with her powers, until she has to reveal them during an unexpected disaster, setting her on her journey of heroism.
|Melissa Benoist
|Kara Danvers / Supergirl / Kara Zor-El
|Chyler Leigh
|Alex Danvers
|Nicole Maines
|Nia Nal / Dreamer
|David Harewood
|J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter
|Katie McGrath
|Lena Luthor
|Jesse Rath
|Querl Dox / Brainiac-5
View Full Cast >
1571 More Images