Supergirl

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Studio

DC Entertainment

Twenty-four-year-old Kara Zor-El, who was taken in by the Danvers family when she was 13 after being sent away from Krypton, must learn to embrace her powers after previously hiding them. The Danvers teach her to be careful with her powers, until she has to reveal them during an unexpected disaster, setting her on her journey of heroism.

Cast

Melissa BenoistKara Danvers / Supergirl / Kara Zor-El
Chyler LeighAlex Danvers
Nicole MainesNia Nal / Dreamer
David HarewoodJ'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter
Katie McGrathLena Luthor
Jesse RathQuerl Dox / Brainiac-5

