Suspicious Minds

  • Action & Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Plano a plano

Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.

Cast

Silvia AlonsoAmber
Álex GonzálezRui
Asier EtxeandiaEmilio Villegas
Antonio PagudoJulio
Olga HuesoPilar
Albert BaróJavito

Images