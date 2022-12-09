Not Available

Swamp Thing

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Atomic Monster

When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp's mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.

Cast

Crystal ReedAbby Arcane
Jennifer BealsLucilia Cable
Will PattonAvery Sunderland
Virginia MadsenMaria Sunderland
Andy BeanAlec Holland
Henderson WadeMatt Cable

