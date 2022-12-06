Set in 1813, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney who returns from Africa with 14 ill-gotten diamonds and seeking to avenge his father’s death. Refusing to sell the family business to the East India Company, he sets out to build his own trade and shipping empire and finds himself playing a dangerous game with two warring nations, Britain and America.
|Tom Hardy
|James Keziah Delaney
|Jonathan Pryce
|Stuart Strange
|Jessie Buckley
|Lorna Bow
|Oona Chaplin
|Zilpha Geary
|Michael Kelly
|Edgar Dumbarton
|David Hayman
|Brace
