Take My Word For It

The story follows the lead characters through their experiences as members of the Police Negotiation Cadre (PNC). The PNC is a volunteer unit of the Hong Kong police force specializing in negotiations with terrorist members, partakers of local violence, and individuals contemplating suicide. The whole series is dotted with both large and small cases handled by the story's heroes and heroines.
|Bobby Au-Yeung
|Pang Kwok-Tung
|Kenix Kwok
|Gan Giet
|Winnie Yeung
|Poon Man Ching
|Annie Man
|Yip Ho Yan
|Moses Chan
|Mok Ka Choong
|Julian Cheung
|Yeung Gwong
