Take My Word For It

  • Drama
  • Romance

Studio

TVB

The story follows the lead characters through their experiences as members of the Police Negotiation Cadre (PNC). The PNC is a volunteer unit of the Hong Kong police force specializing in negotiations with terrorist members, partakers of local violence, and individuals contemplating suicide. The whole series is dotted with both large and small cases handled by the story's heroes and heroines.

Cast

Bobby Au-YeungPang Kwok-Tung
Kenix KwokGan Giet
Winnie YeungPoon Man Ching
Annie ManYip Ho Yan
Moses ChanMok Ka Choong
Julian CheungYeung Gwong

