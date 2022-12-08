TAXI: BROOKLYN is an action-comedy police procedural centered on the fractious, closely bonded partnership between a streetwise Marseilles-born New York City taxi driver and an intensely driven NYPD detective for whom this immigrant cabbie becomes chauffeur, insider on the streets, and unofficial partner.
|Chyler Leigh
|Detective Cat Sullivan
|Jacky Ido
|Leo Romba
|James Colby
|Captain John Baker
|Bill Heck
|Special Agent Gregg James
|Ally Walker
|Frankie Sullivan
|José Zúñiga
|Eddie Esposito
