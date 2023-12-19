Not Available

Ted

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

UCP

It’s 1993 and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, he’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family. Prequel of the “Ted” movies.

Cast

Seth MacFarlaneTed (voice)
Max BurkholderJohn Bennett
Giorgia WhighamBlaire
Scott GrimesMatt Bennett
Alanna UbachSusan Bennett

Images