On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.
|Jason Sudeikis
|Ted Lasso
|Hannah Waddingham
|Rebecca Welton
|Juno Temple
|Keeley Jones
|Jeremy Swift
|Leslie Higgins
|Phil Dunster
|Jamie Tartt
|Brett Goldstein
|Roy Kent
