Tehkikaat is a Hindi language detective-thriller series about various crime scene investigations, starring Vijay Anand as Sam D'Silva and Saurabh Shukla as Gopichand. Released in May 1994, the series involved resolving mysteries and murders with a touch of humour to it. The serial was really popular because of Vijay Anand's really good acting as Sam D'Silva and the chemistry between Sam and Gopi, and he uses some really new and innovative instruments for his work, like in a episode he reveals that there are actually 7 bullets in his specially designed revolver.