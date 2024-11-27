Ten Pound Poms

Not Available

A group of Brits leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. For only a tenner, they have been promised a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia, but life down under isn’t exactly idyllic. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.