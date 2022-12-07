Not Available

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

  • Action
  • Drama

The series picks up four years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day with John and Sarah Connor hiding from the government. After two years in one place Sarah decides they need a change of scenery. Cameron Phillips, a reprogrammed Terminator sent to protect John, informs them that Judgment Day was not stopped and will take place in 2011.

Cast

Lena HeadeySarah Connor
Thomas DekkerJohn Connor
Summer GlauCameron
Richard T. JonesJames Ellison
Shirley MansonCatherine Weaver
Brian Austin GreenDerek Reese

