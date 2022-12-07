Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

The series picks up four years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day with John and Sarah Connor hiding from the government. After two years in one place Sarah decides they need a change of scenery. Cameron Phillips, a reprogrammed Terminator sent to protect John, informs them that Judgment Day was not stopped and will take place in 2011.
|Lena Headey
|Sarah Connor
|Thomas Dekker
|John Connor
|Summer Glau
|Cameron
|Richard T. Jones
|James Ellison
|Shirley Manson
|Catherine Weaver
|Brian Austin Green
|Derek Reese
View Full Cast >
43 More Images