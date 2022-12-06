Terra Nova follows an ordinary family on an incredible journey back in time to prehistoric Earth as a small part of a daring experiment to save the human race. In the year 2149, the world is dying. The planet is overdeveloped and overcrowded, with the majority of plant and animal life extinct. The future of mankind is in jeopardy, and its only hope for survival is in the distant past.
|Jason O'Mara
|Jim Shannon
|Shelley Conn
|Dr. Elisabeth Shannon
|Christine Adams
|Mira
|Allison Miller
|Skye
|Landon Liboiron
|Josh Shannon
|Naomi Scott
|Maddy Shannon
