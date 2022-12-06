Not Available

Terra Nova

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Studio

Amblin Television

Terra Nova follows an ordinary family on an incredible journey back in time to prehistoric Earth as a small part of a daring experiment to save the human race. In the year 2149, the world is dying. The planet is overdeveloped and overcrowded, with the majority of plant and animal life extinct. The future of mankind is in jeopardy, and its only hope for survival is in the distant past.

Cast

Jason O'MaraJim Shannon
Shelley ConnDr. Elisabeth Shannon
Christine AdamsMira
Allison MillerSkye
Landon LiboironJosh Shannon
Naomi ScottMaddy Shannon

Images

