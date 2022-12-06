Ex-cop and recovering alcoholic Hank Dolworth partners with his best friend, former criminal Britt Pollack, in an unlicensed private investigation business. The series is set in Ocean Beach, San Diego, California, although it is portrayed as a distinct town, with Dolworth having once been a member of the fictional Ocean Beach Police Department.
|Donal Logue
|Hank Dolworth
|Michael Raymond-James
|Britt Pollack
|Jamie Denbo
|Maggie Lefferts
|Laura Allen
|Katie Nichols
|Rockmond Dunbar
|Detective Mark Gustafson
|Olivia Williams
|Miriam Foster
