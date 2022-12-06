Not Available

Terriers

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox 21

Ex-cop and recovering alcoholic Hank Dolworth partners with his best friend, former criminal Britt Pollack, in an unlicensed private investigation business. The series is set in Ocean Beach, San Diego, California, although it is portrayed as a distinct town, with Dolworth having once been a member of the fictional Ocean Beach Police Department.

Cast

Donal LogueHank Dolworth
Michael Raymond-JamesBritt Pollack
Jamie DenboMaggie Lefferts
Laura AllenKatie Nichols
Rockmond DunbarDetective Mark Gustafson
Olivia WilliamsMiriam Foster

