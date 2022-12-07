Not Available

Testees

  • Comedy

Testees is a half-hour comedy from Kenny Hotz (creator of Kenny vs. Spenny) about two best friends and roommates who make a living as guinea pigs for "Testico," a drug and product testing facility. In each episode, the guys just try to live their lives while dealing with the often surprising side effects and highly unusual occupational hazards. The show is produced by FX Productions and Blueprint Entertainment Inc.

Cast

Jeff Kassel
Ho Chow
Steve Markle
Kenny Hotz
Shauna Macdonald
Kim Schraner

