New Tetsujin-28 (太陽の使者 鉄人28号 Taiyo no Shisha Tetsujin Nijūhachi-gō?, lit. Solar Messenger Iron Man #28), also known as The New Adventures of Gigantor in the US, is the color modern style remake of Tetsujin 28-go.[2] It was later adapted in 1993. Fred Ladd and the TMS animation studio converted the series into The New Adventures of Gigantor and had it broadcast on America's Sci-Fi Channel from September 9, 1993 to June 30, 1997. In January 2012 New Tetsujin-28 was announced to appear in Super Robot Wars Z2: Regeneration Chapter.[3] It is very popular in the Middle East and Arabic-speaking countries. At the beginning of the 21st century, scientists found that with new computers and super alloys, they could build an even bigger, faster Gigantor. They built the new Gigantor!