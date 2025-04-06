That '70s Show

Not Available

Set in the Wisconsin suburbs of the United States, Eric Forman lives under the authority of his parents, Red and Kitty. Next door is his girlfriend/neighbor, Donna Pinciotti and her parents Bob and Midge. The rest of the gang includes Jackie, and her sometimes boyfriend, Kelso, Hyde, a conspiracy theorist and Fez, a foreign exchange student. The gang mostly likes to spend their time in Eric's basement, pondering their lives, parents, and their futures, while getting into many funny mishaps and adventures in their teenage lives along the way.