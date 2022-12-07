Not Available

That Winter, The Wind Blows

  • Drama

Director

Kim Kyu-Tae

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Oh Young is a blind heiress to a large corporation who lost her parents in a tragic accident along with her sight. Meanwhile, Oh Soo is a gambler and playboy who lives in a meaningless life after being abandoned by his parents at an early age as well as his first love. In order to repay the enormous amount of debt, Oh Soo approach Oh Young for money purpose but ends up falling in love with her….

Cast

Jo In-sungOh Soo
Song Hye-KyoOh Young
Kim BumPark Jin-sung
Jung Eun-jiMoon Hee-sun
Bae Jong-okWang Hye-ji
Kim Tae-wooJo Moo-chul

