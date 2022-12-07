That Winter, The Wind Blows

Oh Young is a blind heiress to a large corporation who lost her parents in a tragic accident along with her sight. Meanwhile, Oh Soo is a gambler and playboy who lives in a meaningless life after being abandoned by his parents at an early age as well as his first love. In order to repay the enormous amount of debt, Oh Soo approach Oh Young for money purpose but ends up falling in love with her….
|Jo In-sung
|Oh Soo
|Song Hye-Kyo
|Oh Young
|Kim Bum
|Park Jin-sung
|Jung Eun-ji
|Moon Hee-sun
|Bae Jong-ok
|Wang Hye-ji
|Kim Tae-woo
|Jo Moo-chul
