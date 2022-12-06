Not Available

The 100

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CBS Television Studios

Based on the books by Kass Morgan, this show takes place 100 years in the future, when the Earth has been abandoned due to radioactivity. The last surviving humans live on an ark orbiting the planet — but the ark won't last forever. So the repressive regime picks 100 expendable juvenile delinquents to send down to Earth to see if the planet is still habitable.

Cast

Eliza TaylorClarke Griffin
Bob MorleyBellamy Blake
Marie AvgeropoulosOctavia Blake
Lindsey MorganRaven Reyes
Richard HarmonJohn Murphy
JR BourneRussell Lightbourne VII / Sheidheda

View Full Cast >

Images

354 More Images