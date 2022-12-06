Based on the books by Kass Morgan, this show takes place 100 years in the future, when the Earth has been abandoned due to radioactivity. The last surviving humans live on an ark orbiting the planet — but the ark won't last forever. So the repressive regime picks 100 expendable juvenile delinquents to send down to Earth to see if the planet is still habitable.
|Eliza Taylor
|Clarke Griffin
|Bob Morley
|Bellamy Blake
|Marie Avgeropoulos
|Octavia Blake
|Lindsey Morgan
|Raven Reyes
|Richard Harmon
|John Murphy
|JR Bourne
|Russell Lightbourne VII / Sheidheda
View Full Cast >
354 More Images