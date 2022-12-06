The Addams Family is the creation of American cartoonist Charles Addams. A satirical inversion of the ideal of the perfect American nuclear family, they are an eccentric wealthy family who delight in everything grotesque and macabre, and are never really aware that people find them bizarre or frightening. In fact, they themselves are often terrified by "normal" people.
|John Astin
|Gomez Addams
|Carolyn Jones
|Morticia Addams
|Lisa Loring
|Wednesday Addams
|Ken Weatherwax
|Pugsley Addams
|Jackie Coogan
|Zio Fester
|Blossom Rock
|Nonna Addams
