The Addams Family

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmways Television

The Addams Family is the creation of American cartoonist Charles Addams. A satirical inversion of the ideal of the perfect American nuclear family, they are an eccentric wealthy family who delight in everything grotesque and macabre, and are never really aware that people find them bizarre or frightening. In fact, they themselves are often terrified by "normal" people.

Cast

John AstinGomez Addams
Carolyn JonesMorticia Addams
Lisa LoringWednesday Addams
Ken WeatherwaxPugsley Addams
Jackie CooganZio Fester
Blossom RockNonna Addams

