Not Available

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

O Entertainment

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius follows Jimmy Neutron, his faithful robotic dog, Goddard, and his eclectic friends and family as they experience life in Retroville. Jimmy is a typical kid, who just happens to be a genius. He creates gadgets to improve his everyday life, but his inventions go awry more often than not, and hilarious trouble ensues.

Cast

Carolyn LawrenceCindy Vortex
Crystal ScalesLibby Folfax
Candi MiloNick Dean
Debi DerryberryJimmy Neutron
Jeffrey GarciaSheen Estevez
Megan CavanaghJudy Neutron

