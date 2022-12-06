The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius follows Jimmy Neutron, his faithful robotic dog, Goddard, and his eclectic friends and family as they experience life in Retroville. Jimmy is a typical kid, who just happens to be a genius. He creates gadgets to improve his everyday life, but his inventions go awry more often than not, and hilarious trouble ensues.
|Carolyn Lawrence
|Cindy Vortex
|Crystal Scales
|Libby Folfax
|Candi Milo
|Nick Dean
|Debi Derryberry
|Jimmy Neutron
|Jeffrey Garcia
|Sheen Estevez
|Megan Cavanagh
|Judy Neutron
View Full Cast >