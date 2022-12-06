Not Available

The Adventures of Robin Hood

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A long-running series of adventures featuring Robin of Locksley--Robin Hood--and his group of Sherwood-Forest-based freedom fighters. Robin and his men protected England from the evil machinations of Prince John while good King Richard was away at the Crusades. The series was primarily intended for children, and was unusual in that it frequently re-used the same actors in different roles, or different actors in a recurring roles

Cast

Richard Greene
Archie Duncan
Alexander Gauge
Alan Wheatley
Bernadette O'Farrell
Ian Hunter

View Full Cast >

Images