Out of the Wild (known in the first season solely as The Alaska Experiment or Alaska: Surviving the Last Frontier) is a Discovery Channel reality television series. The first and second seasons followed volunteers from urbanized backgrounds as they try to endure life in the back-country of Alaska during the fall and winter. The third season saw a relocation of the series to the South American country of Venezuela, while keeping the same general format of season 2. The series was produced by Ricochet in the first season, and by Pilgrim Films in seasons 2 and 3.