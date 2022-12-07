The Animatrix

Straight from the creators of the groundbreaking Matrix trilogy, this collection of short animated films from the world's leading anime directors fuses computer graphics and Japanese anime to provide the background of the Matrix universe and the conflict between man and machines.
|Keanu Reeves
|Thomas "Neo" Anderson (Voice)
|Carrie-Anne Moss
|Trinity (Voice)
|Clayton Watson
|Kid (Voice)
|Pamela Adlon
|Jue / Manabu (Voice)
|Melinda Clarke
|Alexa (Voice)
|John DiMaggio
|Crew Man / Kaiser (Voice)
