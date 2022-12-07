Not Available

The Animatrix

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Andrew R. Jones

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Silver Pictures

Straight from the creators of the groundbreaking Matrix trilogy, this collection of short animated films from the world's leading anime directors fuses computer graphics and Japanese anime to provide the background of the Matrix universe and the conflict between man and machines.

Cast

Keanu ReevesThomas "Neo" Anderson (Voice)
Carrie-Anne MossTrinity (Voice)
Clayton WatsonKid (Voice)
Pamela AdlonJue / Manabu (Voice)
Melinda ClarkeAlexa (Voice)
John DiMaggioCrew Man / Kaiser (Voice)

