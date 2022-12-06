Not Available

The Bad News Bears

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Sport

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

To avoid a year in jail, swimming pool cleaner Morris Buttermaker agrees to coach a Little League baseball team called the Bears. Unfortunately, the Bears are the worst team in the league, boasting a roster of the most inept and least disciplined players in school. Buttermaker, with the help of principal Rappant, eventually wins the respect of the Bears, and they even win a few games along the way.

Cast

Jack WardenMorris Buttermaker
Catherine HicksEmily Rappant
Billy JayneRudi Stein
Corey FeldmanRegi Tower
Sparky MarcusLeslie Ogilvie
Meeno PeluceTanner Boyle

View Full Cast >

Images