The Bad News Bears

To avoid a year in jail, swimming pool cleaner Morris Buttermaker agrees to coach a Little League baseball team called the Bears. Unfortunately, the Bears are the worst team in the league, boasting a roster of the most inept and least disciplined players in school. Buttermaker, with the help of principal Rappant, eventually wins the respect of the Bears, and they even win a few games along the way.
|Jack Warden
|Morris Buttermaker
|Catherine Hicks
|Emily Rappant
|Billy Jayne
|Rudi Stein
|Corey Feldman
|Regi Tower
|Sparky Marcus
|Leslie Ogilvie
|Meeno Peluce
|Tanner Boyle
