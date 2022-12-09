The Best Future

Choi Go is a young aspiring idol working a part-time job, who can be a bit of a coward. Mi Rae, recently hired by a company in the talent development field. The two struggle attempting to start different careers, meet by chance and start to share the same house, but because of their different schedules (one works during day, the other during night), they communicate leaving messages on a board.
|Seo Kang-joon
|Choi Go
|Bang Min-ah
|Shin Mi Rae
|Hong Kyung-min
|Noh Do Jun
|Lee Sun-jin
|Choi Gang Ja
|Choi Sung-kook
|chief Hong
|Ko Se-won
|team leader
