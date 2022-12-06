Not Available

The Big Bang Theory

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chuck Lorre Productions

What happens when hyperintelligent roommates Sheldon and Leonard meet Penny, a free-spirited beauty moving in next door, and realize they know next to nothing about life outside of the lab. Rounding out the crew are the smarmy Wolowitz, who thinks he's as sexy as he is brainy, and Koothrappali, who suffers from an inability to speak in the presence of a woman.

Cast

Jim ParsonsSheldon Cooper
Johnny GaleckiLeonard Hofstadter
Kaley CuocoPenny
Simon HelbergHoward Wolowitz
Kunal NayyarRajesh Koothrappali
Melissa RauchBernadette Rostenkowski

Images

