The Big Game

Sixteen contestants of a new survival show are taken to the Siberian taiga to compete for the price of one million euros. The rules are simple: no food, personal belongings, electricity, communications and civilization for hundreds of kilometers around. The one remains wins. Soon TV project turns into a deadly game, where LIFE becomes the main prize... What is it? Is it sick TV script? Who is behind this? And who can survive without losing their humanity?
|Vladimir Verevochkin
|Linda Lapinsh
|Viktoria Kempinnen
|Mikhail Kremer
|Sergej Nichaev
|Aleksey Chadov
|Himself
|Aleksandra Bortich
|Igor Vernik
|"Survivor" Host
