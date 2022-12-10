Not Available

The Big Game

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    AMedia

    Sixteen contestants of a new survival show are taken to the Siberian taiga to compete for the price of one million euros. The rules are simple: no food, personal belongings, electricity, communications and civilization for hundreds of kilometers around. The one remains wins. Soon TV project turns into a deadly game, where LIFE becomes the main prize... What is it? Is it sick TV script? Who is behind this? And who can survive without losing their humanity?

    Cast

    		Vladimir Verevochkin
    		Linda LapinshViktoria Kempinnen
    		Mikhail KremerSergej Nichaev
    		Aleksey ChadovHimself
    		Aleksandra Bortich
    		Igor Vernik"Survivor" Host

