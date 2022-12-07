Not Available

The Black Donnellys

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Blackfriars Bridge Films

The Black Donnellys follows the exploits of four young, working-class Irish brothers. Their involvement in organized crime in New York City will put their life at risk and they will do anything to protect each other from the hostility between them and the other New York families who want their territory.

Cast

Jonathan TuckerTommy Donnelly
Tom GuiryJimmy Donnelly
Olivia WildeJenny Reilly
Billy LushKevin Donnelly
Michael Stahl-DavidSean Donnelly
Kirk AcevedoNicky Cottero

