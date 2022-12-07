The Black Donnellys follows the exploits of four young, working-class Irish brothers. Their involvement in organized crime in New York City will put their life at risk and they will do anything to protect each other from the hostility between them and the other New York families who want their territory.
|Jonathan Tucker
|Tommy Donnelly
|Tom Guiry
|Jimmy Donnelly
|Olivia Wilde
|Jenny Reilly
|Billy Lush
|Kevin Donnelly
|Michael Stahl-David
|Sean Donnelly
|Kirk Acevedo
|Nicky Cottero
