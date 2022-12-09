Not Available

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco

  • Crime
  • Drama

Studio

Omnifilm Entertainment

During the thrilling social change of the mid-1950s, four remarkable women who previously served secretly during WWII as code-breakers, turn their skills to solving murders overlooked by police. In the process they are plunged into fascinating corners of the city, forge powerful relationships, and rediscover their own powers and potential.

Cast

Julie GrahamJean McBrian
Rachael StirlingMillie Harcourt
Crystal BalintIris Bearden
Chanelle PelosoHailey Yarner
Ben CottonDetective Bill Bryce
Colin LawrenceMarcus Bearden

