The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco

During the thrilling social change of the mid-1950s, four remarkable women who previously served secretly during WWII as code-breakers, turn their skills to solving murders overlooked by police. In the process they are plunged into fascinating corners of the city, forge powerful relationships, and rediscover their own powers and potential.
|Julie Graham
|Jean McBrian
|Rachael Stirling
|Millie Harcourt
|Crystal Balint
|Iris Bearden
|Chanelle Peloso
|Hailey Yarner
|Ben Cotton
|Detective Bill Bryce
|Colin Lawrence
|Marcus Bearden
