The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

  • Drama

Atresmedia Studios

In an inaccessible place between the mountains and isolated from the world, a school is located next to an old monastery. The students are rebellious and problematic young people who live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that are still valid and that will immerse them in terrifying adventures.

Cast

Asia OrtegaAmaia Torres
Albert SalazarPaul Uribe
Joel BosquedLeón
Alberto AmarillaElías
Mina El HammaniElvira
Claudia RieraInés Mendoza

