The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

In an inaccessible place between the mountains and isolated from the world, a school is located next to an old monastery. The students are rebellious and problematic young people who live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that are still valid and that will immerse them in terrifying adventures.
|Asia Ortega
|Amaia Torres
|Albert Salazar
|Paul Uribe
|Joel Bosqued
|León
|Alberto Amarilla
|Elías
|Mina El Hammani
|Elvira
|Claudia Riera
|Inés Mendoza
View Full Cast >