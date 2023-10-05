Not Available

The Buccaneers

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Forge Entertainment

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning.

Cast

Kristine FrosethNan St. George
Alisha BoeConchita Closson
J.J. TotahMabel Elmsworth
Imogen WaterhouseJinny St. George
Christina HendricksMrs. St. George
Josh DylanLord Richard Marable

