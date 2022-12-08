Not Available

Celebrating and exploring life through food, ABC Daytime’s lifestyle series “The Chew” is an innovative and groundbreaking daytime program co-hosted by a dynamic group of engaging, fun, relatable experts in food, lifestyle and entertaining. “The Chew” serves up everything food -- from cooking and home entertaining to food trends, restaurants, holidays and more -- all aimed at making life better, fuller and more fun. Broadcast live weekdays from New York City, “The Chew” features celebrity chefs Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Carla Hall, entertaining expert Clinton Kelly and health and wellness enthusiast Daphne Oz.