The Chinese Detective

Chinese British Detective Sergeant John Ho solves cases in the East End of London. Ho fits the pattern of the maverick detective, prepared to use unorthodox methods to solve his cases, which emerged in series like Z Cars and The Sweeney. British-born Chinese actor David Yip plays Ho and instead of the barely intelligible English typically spoken by Chinese actors in British drama, Yip's accent has a strong Cockney influence.
|David Yip
|Detective Sergeant John Ho
|Derek Martin
|D.C.I. Berwick
