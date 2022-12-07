The Civil War

Between 1861 and 1865, Americans made war on each other and killed each other in great numbers - if only to become the kind of country that could no longer conceive of how that was possible. What began as a bitter dispute over Union and States' Rights, ended as a struggle over the meaning of freedom in America.
|Sam Waterston
|Abraham Lincoln
|Morgan Freeman
|Frederick Douglass
|Jason Robards
|Ulysses S. Grant
|Shelby Foote
|Garrison Keillor
|Walt Whitman
|Arthur Miller
|William Tecumseh Sherman
