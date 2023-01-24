Not Available

From the makers of hit TV2 series Rescue 1 comes a new NZ show The Claim Game which has gained unprecedented access to one of the country's largest insurance companies. The series follows a crack team of adjusters and investigators on the frontline as they investigate all manner of claims. Wherever there is a tragic accident, burglary or suspicious fire, an insurance assessor is only minutes behind the authorities. The team investigates the claims that just don't add up and go inside fire scenes to comb the remains for signs of arson. Sometimes the improbable turns out to be true, sometimes the deceitful get found out.