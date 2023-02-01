Not Available

The Company You Keep

  • Drama

Studio

ABC Studios

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Cast

Milo VentimigliaCharlie Nicoletti
Catherine Haena KimEmma Hill
Sarah Wayne CalliesBirdie Nicoletti
Felisha TerrellDaphne Finch
Tim ChiouDavid Hill
James SaitoJoseph Hill

