The Crew

  • Comedy

The Crew stars Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team. Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot also star, Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill guest star.

Kevin James
Dan Ahdoot
Jillian Mueller
Sarah Stiles
Gary Anthony Williams
Freddie Stroma

