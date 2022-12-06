Not Available

The Crown

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Left Bank Pictures

The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain's post-war destiny. The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.

Cast

Olivia ColmanQueen Elizabeth II
Helena Bonham CarterPrincess Margaret
Tobias MenziesPrince Philip / Duke of Edinburgh
Josh O'ConnorPrince Charles
Erin DohertyPrincess Anne
Marion BaileyQueen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

Images

