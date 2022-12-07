Not Available

The Crusades: Crescent & The Cross presents the epic battle between two Middle Age superpowers: the Christian Crusaders and the Muslims. Fought over two centuries, the conflict decided the fate of the Holy Land of the Middle East. Only a tiny strip of land, just a few hundred miles long, it contained the ultimate prize, the city of Jerusalem. Experience the murder, treachery, and bloodshed of the first, second, and third Crusades through the eyes of key historical figures such as Richard the Lionheart and Saladin, King Louis VII, and Nur al-Din. With breathtaking CGI-enhanced visuals, heart-pounding re-enactments, and stunning footage from rarely seen locations, this documentary brings the legendary chapter of history alive, and offers fresh insight for a new generation in conflict. Sound familiar? It should, because although the events depicted in the History Channel's The Crusades - Crescent & The Cross took place nearly a thousand years ago, they are but a distant mirror to what's going on in the Middle East right now.